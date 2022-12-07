Marcus Freeman introduced as Notre Dame football’s next head coach one year ago

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dec. 6, 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of Marcus Freeman’s introduction as the next head coach of the Notre Dame football team.

And what a year it’s been for Freeman, as it started out with him coaching in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Meanwhile, he assembled a coaching staff with some big names like Al Golden, Brian Mason, and Harry Hiestand. He recruited a top five class in college football for the next two years and then led Notre Dame to an 8-4 record with 4 wins over top 25-caliber teams.

Freeman was asked to reflect on his biggest lesson learned after Notre Dame’s regular season finale at USC.

“I think I’ve said this before: you don’t become a new person because of your title and your role,” he said. “You continue to attack challenges being the person you are, and that’s what I learned. If you would’ve asked me last year at this time, ‘Hey, you’re going to be the head coach next year getting ready to face USC,’ I’m thinking I’m a different person. It’s not, it’s a different challenge. You’ve got a different responsibility but continue to be who you are. Work tirelessly. Lead with your heart.

“And you know what, it’s never going to be perfect,” he continued. “But if you work at it and you continue to find different ways to improve, success is on the horizon.”

Freeman will lead Notre Dame in a bowl game once again on Dec. 30 when the Irish travel to Jacksonville, Fla., to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
Unionized employees claim Monosol is forcing some 60-hour work weeks due to mandatory overtime.
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
A Florida man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on US-12 Tuesday.
Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12
A person has been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is tackled during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer declares for NFL Draft
Notre Dame, Lafayette women postpone game for health reasons
The Bethel community welcomed its NAIA national championship winning men's soccer team home on...
Bethel welcomes home men’s soccer team after winning NAIA national championship
Bethel men’s soccer team wins NAIA National Championship