Marcus Freeman introduced as Notre Dame football’s next head coach one year ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dec. 6, 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of Marcus Freeman’s introduction as the next head coach of the Notre Dame football team.

And what a year it’s been for Freeman, as it started out with him coaching in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Meanwhile, he assembled a coaching staff with some big names like Al Golden, Brian Mason, and Harry Hiestand. He recruited a top five class in college football for the next two years and then led Notre Dame to an 8-4 record with 4 wins over top 25-caliber teams.

Freeman was asked to reflect on his biggest lesson learned after Notre Dame’s regular season finale at USC.

“I think I’ve said this before: you don’t become a new person because of your title and your role,” he said. “You continue to attack challenges being the person you are, and that’s what I learned. If you would’ve asked me last year at this time, ‘Hey, you’re going to be the head coach next year getting ready to face USC,’ I’m thinking I’m a different person. It’s not, it’s a different challenge. You’ve got a different responsibility but continue to be who you are. Work tirelessly. Lead with your heart.

“And you know what, it’s never going to be perfect,” he continued. “But if you work at it and you continue to find different ways to improve, success is on the horizon.”

Freeman will lead Notre Dame in a bowl game once again on Dec. 30 when the Irish travel to Jacksonville, Fla., to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl.

