Male armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says one person has been arrested after unsuccessfully attempting to gain entry into Adams High School on Wednesday morning.

South Bend Police were notified around 11:45 a.m. of a possibly armed male attempting to enter the school. Thanks to school security measures and a quick response from School Resource Officer (SRO) Anthony Pearson, the male was unsuccessful in entering the building.

Police say SRO Pearson quickly apprehended the male in the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue and located a knife in the male’s possession. The male was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. Currently, his age and identity are unknown.

Adams High School was placed on lockdown for roughly 15 minutes as the incident unfolded and concluded. All students are safe, and no injuries were reported.

The South Bend Police Department thanks IU South Bend Police and Indiana State Police for their assistance in this response.

