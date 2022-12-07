Lidl recalls advent calendar due to salmonella

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.
Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The grocery chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of one of its candy calendars due to possible salmonella contamination.

The 8.4-ounce packages of Favorina advent calendars say “premium chocolate with a creamy filling” on the front.

The affected units were available at Lidl locations between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5, and have a use-by year of 2023.

All units have been removed from store shelves.

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.

The company found the issue during routine testing and said it has not gotten any reports of illnesses linked to the product.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The infection can sometimes be fatal in young children and the elderly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Unionized employees claim Monosol is forcing some 60-hour work weeks due to mandatory overtime.
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
A person has been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his...
GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through head with arrow
The father was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment,...
Father arrested after daughter, 1, found dead in California river
Patrick Industries is partnering with LOGAN to make a difference this holiday season.
Organization gives back this holiday season
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal