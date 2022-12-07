Legends of Notre Dame to reopen in January

(Legends of Notre Dame Facebook)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Legends of Notre Dame, the longtime restaurant on the south side of Notre Dame Stadium, is reopening this January.

The restaurant closed amid the pandemic and has since only been open for Notre Dame football weekend tailgate events.

The restaurant will have a new menu and refreshed tavern with a wide variety of shareables, burgers, salads, and sandwiches. The refreshed space continues to celebrate the history, legend, and lore of Notre Dame.

Legends is scheduled to open to the public on Jan. 17, 2023. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and the full menu, visit legends.nd.edu.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Unionized employees claim Monosol is forcing some 60-hour work weeks due to mandatory overtime.
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
A person has been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend
A Florida man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on US-12 Tuesday.
Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12

Latest News

Male armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
Notre Dame, Lafayette women postpone game for health reasons
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Magic is coming to the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend this weekend!
‘The Nutcracker’ returns to the Morris Performing Arts Center this weekend