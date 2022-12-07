Legends of Notre Dame to reopen in January

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Legends of Notre Dame, the longtime restaurant on the south side of Notre Dame Stadium, is reopening this January.

The restaurant closed amid the pandemic and has since only been open for Notre Dame football weekend tailgate events.

The restaurant will have a new menu and refreshed tavern with a wide variety of shareables, burgers, salads, and sandwiches. The refreshed space continues to celebrate the history, legend, and lore of Notre Dame.

Legends is scheduled to open to the public on Jan. 17, 2023. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and the full menu, visit legends.nd.edu.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.