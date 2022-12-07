First Alert Forecast: More Rain Likely by the End of the Week

Staying dry on Wednesday and most of Thursday before a chance for some heavy rain moves back into the region. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Clouds begin to break during the morning, and it turns mild again. Some rays of sunshine and a southerly breeze will help to push temperatures into the upper 40s. Some spots may close in on 50 degrees. We will need to watch some more clouds beginning to move back in by the afternoon and evening. Get out and enjoy it if possible! High of 48 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and calm with temperatures slowly falling back into the middle 30s. No chance of rain overnight. Low of 36 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will increase through the morning. Temperatures will likely begin in the upper 30s and then rise into the 40s as moisture begins to move into the region. Scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and evening. Some periods of rain could be heavier. Temperatures will likely stay in the 40s overnight and into Friday with rain remaining likely. High of 44 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain will continue throughout the day. Periods of heavy rain are possible. The system will be likely taking a more northerly track. This will keep warm air and rain in play rather than a wintry mix. Great news to end the week. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s throughout the day. Rain chances will drop off as we head into the evening. High of 41 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Through the end of the week, temperatures stay mild. With lots of moving pieces in our atmosphere heading into next week. It looks like right now; the mild air may hang on a bit longer than expected. This is something that we will continue to monitor. After next week it looks like the cold air and chances for winter weather return just in time for the holidays. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, December 6th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 45

Tuesday’s Low: 37

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.0″

