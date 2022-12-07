Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!

Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons.

The restaurant — which has locations across the U.S. — serves up chicken tenders and sliders, as well as sides like mac and cheese and milkshakes!

“It’s different,” says Gabe Henderson, general manager. “We don’t have anywhere in the area with a Nashville hot chicken. We have the customized seven spices all the way from no spice to reaper, so we have every flavor profile and heat level that anyone would want.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

