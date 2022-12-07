City of South Bend, EPA begin old Drewry’s Brewery cleanup project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is starting a cleanup project!

Cleanup’s a team effort.

South Bend is partnering with the EPA and the state department of environmental management.

Mayor Mueller says now is the right time to finally take on this massive project.

“We are excited now, now that we have reserved that trend and we are a growing city once again, that we are also able to finally address this issue and get it ready for redevelopment,” Mayor Mueller said.

Cleanup crews have their work cut out for them. The entire property is 14.7 acres and full of asbestos.

The city does not have an exact time table on when the cleanup will be complete.

