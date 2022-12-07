Bethel welcomes home national championship soccer team

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the welcome back party Bethel had for their NAIA national championship winning men’s soccer team, it may be time to declare Bethel as a soccer school. The Pilots defeated Mobile, 3-1 in the NAIA championship game in Decatur, Alabama on Monday night.

It’s the program’s first NAIA title and the first title for 12 year head coach and Bethel alum, Thiago Pinto.

The Pilots ended their season on a 22 match winning streak. They talked about what made them so dominate throughout the season.

“We didn’t have any arrogant guys”, said captain Tim Noeding. “We were all on the same level. No one was better than anybody else. Everybody was pushing. Everybody was loving each other and trying to be the best for everybody else and then sometimes you have the champions’ luck I would say and that helps us too, but in the end just a talented group that came together and that made a difference.”

“One thing that I noticed, from our team to the other team, our team our bench, they’re always standing always supporting us the whole game through the ninety minutes”, added forward Luan Bressy. “When I saw the other team, the guys on the bench just sitting there and our bench, I compare our bench and there’s no way we are going to lose this game. It’s ours.”

