AP source: Louisville to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement and an announcement from the schools has not been finalized.

Brohm would replace Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left the Cardinals on Monday after four seasons to become Cincinnati’s coach.

The Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback Brohm is 66-44 lifetime and 36-34 at Purdue, which he guided to the Big Ten Conference West title this season before the Boilermakers (8-5) lost to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship game.

