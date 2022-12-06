St. Patrick’s County Park hosting ‘Pet Pictures with Santa’ this Sunday

(Allison Baker)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Was your pet naughty or nice this year? Santa will know...

“Pet Pictures with Santa” will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s County Park’s Brown Barn.

You can bring your pets for a picture with Santa. One picture with Santa and pet is free with donation, however additional photos can be purchased. Both pet-related items and monetary donations will be accepted.

While at the park, you and your furry friend(s) can also enjoy a pet-friendly hike in search of mini elves! Afterwards, you can warm up by the fire with some hot cocoa and a treat.

St. Patrick’s County Park is located at 50651 Laurel Road. For more information, call (574) 277-4828.

