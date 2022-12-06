South Bend’s rail line bridge to be restored for pedestrians

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No, coal is not making a comeback.

But the historic bridge on South Bend’s coal-carrying rail line is.

The railroad bridge near the roundabout at Angela and Riverside that had been left for dead decades ago is being converted to carry pedestrians across the St. Joseph River.

It’s a foreboding, moss-covered, neglected piece of South Bend’s past. A sign at the east end describes the property as “extremely dangerous.”

“We knew that there weren’t going to be any locomotives crossing it anytime soon,” said Planner Chris Dressel. “So, we’re really excited about incorporating it into a new part of South Bend.”

The bridge is believed to be at least 100 years old. It has been about 30 years since it carried any train traffic.

The bridge was long used to bring coal cars to the University of Notre Dame campus.

It’s going to take $3.1 million worth of work before it comes back to life as a pedestrian bridge on the city’s coal line recreational trail.

“It includes sort of a, a shoring up of the existing bridge structure, some deconstruction, taking out the pieces of it that were exclusive to the railroad, you know, the ties and the rails,” Dressel explained. “They’ll be building a new 12-foot-wide bridge deck, and then on top of that, railings, and incorporate some lighting into the railing.”

The project perhaps shines a light on the changing times.

“It’s great to be able to reuse, reuse the bridge and to follow that route with something more environmentally friendly with walking and biking,” Dressel said.

