South Bend Police searching for runaway teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen 14-year-old Doris Douglas?

She has been reported as a runaway and was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, in the area of Adams High School wearing pink joggers and a lavender jacket.

Doris is approximately 5′4″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

