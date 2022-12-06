South Bend Police Department to swear in 9 new officers Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday’s a big day for nine local people.

They’re stepping up and putting themselves in harm’s way!

Nine new officers will be sworn in to the South Bend Police Department. The ceremony is happening at 9:15 a.m.

It comes in the middle of ongoing recruitment efforts by most of the police departments across Michiana.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.