South Bend FOP accepting donations as part of ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program

More than 2,000 gifts were wrapped in 2021 thanks to over 550 hours of volunteering.(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police is giving back through its “Santa’s Elficers” program!

The FOP Lodge #36 is making it easier for the community to offer donations for the ongoing and growing program.

In addition to the South Bend Police Department Front Desk, donations can now also be dropped off at:

  • McKinnies Realty (1632 E. Day Road, Mishawaka)
  • Clayview Animal Clinic (50877 SR 933, South Bend)

Also, beginning Monday, the lodge is launching a food drive to ensure each family helped by Santa’s Elficers will also receive food for a holiday meal.

Some of the most-needed items right now include:

  • Canned vegetables
  • Yams
  • Instant potatoes
  • Stuffing mix
  • Gravy mix
  • Marshmallows
  • Cream of mushroom soup
  • Cereal
  • Pancake mix

Additionally, donations can be brought to next Monday’s (Dec. 12) Cookies with Santa event at the South Bend Police Department from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 19. The deadline for families to apply for assistance is Friday, Dec. 9. Interested families can email SantasElficers@gmail.com to receive an application.

For shopping ease, an Amazon Wishlist for the program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

