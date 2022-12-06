Portion of N. Mill Street to close in Mishawaka for fire hydrant relocations

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - N. Mill Street in Mishawaka will be closed to traffic between 1st Street and Front Street beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. so crews can move fire hydrants.

The closure is expected to remain in place until next Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Barricades and signage will be in place during this closure. Drivers are asked to use caution while crews work at this area.

