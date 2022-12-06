Pinecrest Christmas Tree Farm celebrates 48 years

GALIEN, Mich. (WNDU) - Pinecrest Christmas Tree Farm in Galien, Michigan is celebrating its 48th year.

And while their busiest weekends of the season are over, they still have trees, wreaths, and garland available.

They also offer free carriage rides, hot coco, and a gift shop full of ornaments.

The family-owned farm is a tradition for many.

“Our family is on our third generation selling,” said co-owner Kris Goodenough. “So, we’ve had people who have seen my daughters grow up, and it’s really neat.”

Pinecrest is open 7 days a week starting at 9 a.m.

You can learn more by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.