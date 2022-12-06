Mishawaka Food Pantry reopens

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU reported Monday Morning that the Mishawaka Food Pantry had closed indefinitely after posting a sign on their door saying, “Due to staff sickness and shortage, we are closed until further notice.”

On Monday afternoon, they told 16 News Now that food services at the food pantry have restarted.

“We are open for food service. We had a scare last week, and we had to get some things taken out, and everything is back to normal,” Executive Director of Mishawaka Food Pantry Wes Spain said. “We’re not taking any clothing donations until January 1, but as of today, we are serving food, and tomorrow we will also resume serving hot meals.”

The administration said that due to HIPAA policies, they declined to discuss the exact reason for the temporary shutdown.

But they did tell 16 News Now that about a dozen boxes of clothing, bedding, and other cloth materials had to be thrown away.

“You know, either way, we’re going to serve the public here and do what we can for the community, and no matter what happens, we’re just going to continue to push through that,” Spain said.

Spain explained where people could go if they need assistance before January 1: “We have a reference paper that we can give out, and we recommend the Kroc Center as well. We partner with them quite a bit.”

The Kroc Center is located at 900 W Western Ave, South Bend, IN 46601.

Mishawaka Food Pantry is located at 315 Lincolnway W, Mishawaka, IN 46544.

“We work as a team, and we’re really dedicated to serving the community; Mishawaka, South Bend, St. Joseph County, and you know, things happen in life, and you just come together and work hard, and you get through it, and we’re hoping the community will partner with us during this time as well,” Spain said.

For a complete list of food banks in our area, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka woman dies in Cass County crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing
Police: No evidence of foul play in South Bend suspicious death investigation

Latest News

Rhema Harris
Waiver hearing held for teen charged in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew...
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to play in Gator Bowl
The John Glenn School Corporation has expressed interest in annexing territory located in...
South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township
The Family Justice Center wants to remind the public about its resources after two...
Domestic abuse victims can seek support at Family Justice Center