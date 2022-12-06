Mishawaka Food Pantry reopens

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU reported Monday Morning that the Mishawaka Food Pantry had closed indefinitely after posting a sign on their door saying, “Due to staff sickness and shortage, we are closed until further notice.”

On Monday afternoon, they told 16 News Now that food services at the food pantry have restarted.

“We are open for food service. We had a scare last week, and we had to get some things taken out, and everything is back to normal,” Executive Director of Mishawaka Food Pantry Wes Spain said. “We’re not taking any clothing donations until January 1, but as of today, we are serving food, and tomorrow we will also resume serving hot meals.”

The administration said that due to HIPAA policies, they declined to discuss the exact reason for the temporary shutdown.

But they did tell 16 News Now that about a dozen boxes of clothing, bedding, and other cloth materials had to be thrown away.

“You know, either way, we’re going to serve the public here and do what we can for the community, and no matter what happens, we’re just going to continue to push through that,” Spain said.

Spain explained where people could go if they need assistance before January 1: “We have a reference paper that we can give out, and we recommend the Kroc Center as well. We partner with them quite a bit.”

The Kroc Center is located at 900 W Western Ave, South Bend, IN 46601.

Mishawaka Food Pantry is located at 315 Lincolnway W, Mishawaka, IN 46544.

“We work as a team, and we’re really dedicated to serving the community; Mishawaka, South Bend, St. Joseph County, and you know, things happen in life, and you just come together and work hard, and you get through it, and we’re hoping the community will partner with us during this time as well,” Spain said.

