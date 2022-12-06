Milford man sentenced to over 17 years in prison for production of child pornography

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Milford man has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

Shane Smith, 35, received the following sentence on Tuesday in South Bend: 211 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Smith created fake social media accounts to talk with minors. He would then persuade them to produce pornography and send it to him.

Police say Smith had over 1,700 pictures and 950 videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Shane Smith (St. Joseph County Jail)

