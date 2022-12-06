Michigan school officials launch new program to address teacher shortages

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - School districts in Michigan are coming together to work toward a solution for the state’ ongoing teacher shortages.

On Tuesday, school officials launched " a statewide program that will serve 63 counties and over a million students called “Talent Together.”

The group aims to leverage state, federal, and local funding to remove barriers and create additional pathways toward teacher certification.

According to The Holland Sentinel, the program will utilize an apprenticeship model to develop new educators, providing more on-the-job training.

They’re on track to welcome people in as soon as next fall.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Joel Johnson, 60, of St. Joseph is facing charges of producing child porn and two charges of...
Former Berrien County employee bound over for child porn charges; headed to trial
On Tuesday, school officials launched " a statewide program that will serve 63 counties and...
Michigan school officials launch new program to address teacher shortages
Goshen Public Library receives $100k grant for new resources, upgrades