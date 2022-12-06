Michigan school officials launch new program to address teacher shortages

(WNDU) - School districts in Michigan are coming together to work toward a solution for the state’ ongoing teacher shortages.

On Tuesday, school officials launched " a statewide program that will serve 63 counties and over a million students called “Talent Together.”

The group aims to leverage state, federal, and local funding to remove barriers and create additional pathways toward teacher certification.

According to The Holland Sentinel, the program will utilize an apprenticeship model to develop new educators, providing more on-the-job training.

They’re on track to welcome people in as soon as next fall.

