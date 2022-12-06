Michigan Board of State Canvassers approve limited recount of Props 2 & 3

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Monday approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, only a fraction of the state’s precincts are involved in the recounts. 47 precincts will be recounted for Proposal 2 (election reforms) and more than 900 precincts for Proposal 3 (abortion rights). Both proposals won during last month’s election, putting the changes in the state constitution.

The board noted that given those parameters, even if all the yes votes in all the recounted precincts turned out to be no votes, both proposals would still pass.

“We want to allow citizens to petition their government to seek redress to make sure that they have faith in the results, but not have it be an open-ended fishing expedition that wastes people’s time,” said Anthony Daunt of the Board of State Canvassers. “That wastes their money, whether that’s the government’s money or an individual’s money, who’s then wasting government time, which is money.”

The Board of State Canvassers doesn’t have a timeline for the recount.

