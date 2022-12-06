Michigan Board of State Canvassers approve limited recount of Props 2 & 3

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Monday approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, only a fraction of the state’s precincts are involved in the recounts. 47 precincts will be recounted for Proposal 2 (election reforms) and more than 900 precincts for Proposal 3 (abortion rights). Both proposals won during last month’s election, putting the changes in the state constitution.

The board noted that given those parameters, even if all the yes votes in all the recounted precincts turned out to be no votes, both proposals would still pass.

“We want to allow citizens to petition their government to seek redress to make sure that they have faith in the results, but not have it be an open-ended fishing expedition that wastes people’s time,” said Anthony Daunt of the Board of State Canvassers. “That wastes their money, whether that’s the government’s money or an individual’s money, who’s then wasting government time, which is money.”

The Board of State Canvassers doesn’t have a timeline for the recount.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Police respond to a shooting on N. Adams Street in South Bend.
Man injured in South Bend shooting

Latest News

Indiana to receive $15.7M from settlement with e-cigarette maker JUUL
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to...
Ask the Doctor: Chantix safety, fatty livers, chest pain
9 displaced after apartment fire in South Bend
5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart