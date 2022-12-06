Indiana to receive $15.7M from settlement with e-cigarette maker JUUL

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - The Office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said the state will receive $15.7 million in a settlement with JUUL Labs Inc.

The settlement is over allegations the company deliberately marketed its products to children and adolescents.

The money Indiana receives will be used for prevention, education, harm reduction and mitigation efforts. JUUL will be able to pay out the money over the next 6 to 10 years. If JUUL takes the full 10 years, Indiana will receive $17.1 million.

JUUL’s first payment to Indiana will be $1,478,665 by the end of this year.

Indiana’s settlement is part of a larger $435 million settlement between JUUL and 32 states.

Under the agreement, JUUL agrees to:

refrain from including depictions of persons under the age of 35 in any marketing.

do no social media advertising except for using testimonials of persons over age 35.

disclose in all advertising the amount of nicotine in their products.

no longer provide free samples, sponsorships, product placements, or merchandise sales with their brand name.

sell no flavored products unless approved by the FDA.

follow restrictions on product placement in retail stores.

observe quantity purchase limits on in-store and online purchases.

participate in specific compliance checks and monitoring for retail stores.

