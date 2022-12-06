Indiana to receive $15.7M from settlement with e-cigarette maker JUUL

(Pixabay)
By WTHR
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - The Office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said the state will receive $15.7 million in a settlement with JUUL Labs Inc.

The settlement is over allegations the company deliberately marketed its products to children and adolescents.

The money Indiana receives will be used for prevention, education, harm reduction and mitigation efforts. JUUL will be able to pay out the money over the next 6 to 10 years. If JUUL takes the full 10 years, Indiana will receive $17.1 million.

JUUL’s first payment to Indiana will be $1,478,665 by the end of this year.

Indiana’s settlement is part of a larger $435 million settlement between JUUL and 32 states.

Under the agreement, JUUL agrees to:

  • refrain from including depictions of persons under the age of 35 in any marketing.
  • do no social media advertising except for using testimonials of persons over age 35.
  • disclose in all advertising the amount of nicotine in their products.
  • no longer provide free samples, sponsorships, product placements, or merchandise sales with their brand name.
  • sell no flavored products unless approved by the FDA.
  • follow restrictions on product placement in retail stores.
  • observe quantity purchase limits on in-store and online purchases.
  • participate in specific compliance checks and monitoring for retail stores.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Police respond to a shooting on N. Adams Street in South Bend.
Man injured in South Bend shooting

Latest News

Michigan Board of State Canvassers approve limited recount of Props 2 & 3
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to...
Ask the Doctor: Chantix safety, fatty livers, chest pain
9 displaced after apartment fire in South Bend
5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart