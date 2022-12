MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday saw the return of a Mishawaka favorite!

The “Icebykes” are back! The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Dept. made the announcement on their Facebook page.

Tuesday is the first night they’ll be available at the Ironworks Plaza.

To reserve your spot, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.