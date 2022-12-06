Goshen Public Library receives $100k grant for new resources, upgrades

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Public Library will soon be getting some new upgrades!

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, a $100,000 grant will target library computers and Wi-Fi offerings.

The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety approved the request and will use part of the American Rescue Plan to fund it.

The library is the final nonprofit organization that has applied and met the requirements to receive an ARP grant.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.