Goshen city employees to receive $500 bonus

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen city employees are set to get a nice bonus after a city council decision on Tuesday.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, council members approved a $500 bonus for non-elected city employees. Mayor Stutsman made the request, saying the bonus is in recognition of extra burdens because of COVID-19 and inflation.

Full-time employees will receive the full $500, while part-time employees will get a $350 bonus.

The bonus will cost the city just under $140,000 dollars, which Mayor Stutsman says the city will be able to afford without any budget changes.

