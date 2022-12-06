Former Berrien County employee bound over for child porn charges; headed to trial

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAW PAW, Mich. (WNDU) - A former Berrien County building and grounds superintendent is headed to trial after he was bound over Monday for circuit court on multiple charges for alleged criminal sexual conduct and producing child pornography.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Joel Johnson, 60, of St. Joseph is facing charges of producing child porn and two charges of having criminal sexual contact with a child under 13 back in July.

Johnson faces life in prison. He was already under scrutiny for allegedly embezzling money from Berrien County.

All Berrien County judges have recused themselves in the case. It’s now being assigned to a Kalamazoo judge.

No trial date has been set.

Joel Johnson
Joel Johnson(Berrien County Records)

