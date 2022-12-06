Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12

A Florida man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on US-12 Tuesday.
A Florida man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on US-12 Tuesday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST
MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on Tuesday.

According to the Michigan State Police, first responders were called to US-12 Highway near Vistula Road for reports of a crash.

An initial crash report says that the victim, a 61-year-old Florida man, was traveling west on US-12 when it crossed the centerline and struck the semi head-on. The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol is a factor in the crash, and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

