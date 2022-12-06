First Alert Forecast: Cloudy but Staying Mild

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Cloudy skies throughout the day. Chilly start to the morning before temperatures slowly rise again into the middle 40s. Winds will stay calm. This allows the temperatures to feel much better, milder through the day. There are a few sprinkles possible through the afternoon and a few light showers are likely in the evening and overnight hours. High of 44 degrees. Winds Calm.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few brief showers or some mist is possible into the evening. Temperatures will drop behind the front moves East. That will allow clouds to break a bit by the morning and temperatures to fall into the middle 30s by Wednesday morning. Low of 35 degrees. Winds Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds begin to break during the morning, and it turns mild again. Some rays of sunshine and a southerly breeze will help to push temperatures into the upper 40s. Some spots may close in on 50 degrees. We will need to watch some more clouds beginning to move back in by the afternoon and evening. Get out and enjoy it if possible! High of 48 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will increase through the morning. Temperatures will likely begin in the upper 30s and then rise into the 40s as moisture begins to move into the region. Scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and evening. Some periods of rain could be heavier. Temperatures will likely stay in the 40s overnight and into Friday with rain remaining likely. High of 44 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Periods of rain will remain likely on Friday as the system continues to move through the region. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Through the end of the week, temperatures stay mild. With lots of moving pieces in our atmosphere heading into next week. It looks like right now; the mild air may hang on a bit longer than expected. This is something that we will continue to monitor. After next week it looks like the cold air and chances for winter weather return just in time for the holidays. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, December 5th, 2022

Monday’s High: 43

Monday’s Low: 27

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

