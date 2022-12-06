‘Cops with Kids’ returns to Goshen to spread holiday joy

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Local law police officers are getting into the holiday spirit by helping kids enjoy a night out with gifts and food!

It’s all part of the 31st annual “Cops with Kids” event in Goshen on Monday night.

Officers from Goshen, Nappanee, and Wakarusa met local elementary students at VFW for games.

Officers then took the kids shopping at a local Meijer for clothes and toys for the holiday season — and later, a pizza party.

“No one gets to see law enforcement when they’re having the best day in the world, so this is one of those positive interactions, those times when you can take a break, stop the clock, and just enjoy and really give back to what it all means,” said Sgt. Warren O’Neal of the Goshen Police Department.

The event helps bring joy to children in need, who might otherwise not have the best holiday season.

