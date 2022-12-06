Celebration of life service to be held Saturday for Elkhart mayor’s brother

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson is sharing new details on his brother’s celebration of life service.

It will be held this Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart.

Garvin Roberson, 70, had been missing for nearly a week until Michigan State Police found his vehicle near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.

Garvin is remembered as a talented athlete who loved his hometown. He also had a passion for helping kids.

To read his full obituary, click here.

