Boys & Girls Clubs of SJC to open new school

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A State Grant inspires a new school focused on project-based learning and career paths.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County and Success Academy of South Bend have announced the opening of a new K-5 school called The Success Academy at Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.

Indiana Department of Education’s Explore, Engage, Experience grant funds this new school with a $4.4 million budget.

The new school will serve 150 children from kindergarten to fifth grade and will open in the fall of 2023.

Boys and Girls Clubs is trying to join the trend of changing the way the school day looks, away from the typical Monday through Friday routine.

Students in the program will attend classes four days a week and spend a 5th day immersed in “real-world settings with local companies and organizations.”

“Right now, our building goes underutilized during the day,” CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County Jacqueline Kronk said. “This is going to allow us to serve kids before school, starting at 6:30 a.m., provide these experiential learnings during the day, and then complement it with our afterschool programming in the evening. That full spectrum of service, we’re really excited about it. Again, it’s allowing us full service, and it’s allowing us to serve more kids by doing some construction and renovations here at the O.C. Carmichael Jr. Youth Center.”

The goal is for students to guide students to engage with community leaders, problem-solving, and get out into the community to relate what they’ve learned with real-world impact.

“Project-based learning is something that Career and Success Academy, it’s happening now, and the feedback is students want to be learning by doing,” Superintendent of Schools for Career and Success Academy South Bend Jeremy Lugbill said. “They do not just want to sit at a desk and be the receiver of information; that’s kind of the old factory model of education. Students appreciate the ability to talk about their learning, to work with each other, and to solve problems.”

Enrollment for The Success Academy at Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County will open on January 9 at 8 a.m.

Since there is no bus service for the Success Academy, parents and students must provide their own transportation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka woman dies in Cass County crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing
Police: No evidence of foul play in South Bend suspicious death investigation

Latest News

The Mishawaka Food Pantry reopens after a brief closure.
Mishawaka Food Pantry reopens
Rhema Harris
Waiver hearing held for teen charged in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew...
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to play in Gator Bowl
The John Glenn School Corporation has expressed interest in annexing territory located in...
South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township