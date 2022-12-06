Boys & Girls Clubs of SJC to open new school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A State Grant inspires a new school focused on project-based learning and career paths.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County and Success Academy of South Bend have announced the opening of a new K-5 school called The Success Academy at Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.

Indiana Department of Education’s Explore, Engage, Experience grant funds this new school with a $4.4 million budget.

The new school will serve 150 children from kindergarten to fifth grade and will open in the fall of 2023.

Boys and Girls Clubs is trying to join the trend of changing the way the school day looks, away from the typical Monday through Friday routine.

Students in the program will attend classes four days a week and spend a 5th day immersed in “real-world settings with local companies and organizations.”

“Right now, our building goes underutilized during the day,” CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County Jacqueline Kronk said. “This is going to allow us to serve kids before school, starting at 6:30 a.m., provide these experiential learnings during the day, and then complement it with our afterschool programming in the evening. That full spectrum of service, we’re really excited about it. Again, it’s allowing us full service, and it’s allowing us to serve more kids by doing some construction and renovations here at the O.C. Carmichael Jr. Youth Center.”

The goal is for students to guide students to engage with community leaders, problem-solving, and get out into the community to relate what they’ve learned with real-world impact.

“Project-based learning is something that Career and Success Academy, it’s happening now, and the feedback is students want to be learning by doing,” Superintendent of Schools for Career and Success Academy South Bend Jeremy Lugbill said. “They do not just want to sit at a desk and be the receiver of information; that’s kind of the old factory model of education. Students appreciate the ability to talk about their learning, to work with each other, and to solve problems.”

Enrollment for The Success Academy at Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County will open on January 9 at 8 a.m.

Since there is no bus service for the Success Academy, parents and students must provide their own transportation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.