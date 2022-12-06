Board passes resolution for disannexation of Greene Township

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend School Board passed a resolution Monday night for the disannexation of Greene Township.

John Glenn has expressed interest in annexing the territory for a while now.

The resolution states students in the annexed territory who are currently enrolled in South Bend schools would stay there unless they are relocated to another school district, transferred to another district, or withdrawn by a parent.

“We wanted to make sure that our families were not impacted and nothing will change for the students that currently attend South Bend Schools. They will continue to be enrolled. We will continue to work with John Glenn, and also the county and our legislators to make sure this is a seamless process,” said Kareemah Fowler with the South Bend Community School Corporation.

The corporation and some school board members said there has been been pressure from state lawmakers to pass the resolution.

“I’m saddened by the fact that we’re being bullied by state legislatures. So, we are an elected body being bullied by another elected body to do what they want to do and not what this community wants to do,” said one school board member.

“But I want the public to know that not only were we threatened by state legislation, I was threatened by the residents of Greene Township, which I represent,” said South Bend School Board Member Leslie Wesley.

“Talking to our legislators, this was something that was going to happen. So we wanted to go on the offense and just make sure that we were doing what we needed to do to secure the interest of the taxpayers of the district,” said Fowler.

Taxpayers will continue paying into the corporation’s referendum until 2028.

“Once the deannexation takes place we will lose $1.3 million a year in revenue,” said Fowler.

According to Indiana law, and as stated in the resolution, a township can be annexed from one school corporation to another as long as both districts are on board.

Subject to more approval, the annexation would take effect January 1, 2024.

The John Glenn School Board will be voting on their resolution at a meeting Tuesday night.

