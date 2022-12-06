Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department is giving food baskets to veterans in need this holiday season.

The health department is hosting “Food 4 Vets” this Wednesday, Dec. 7, at its Benton Harbor office on E. Napier Avenue. If you plan on attending, you’re asked to use the main entrance on Napier.

The health department will be distributing 150 food baskets in the parking lot from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The baskets will contain a variety of food items including fresh produce, a turkey, bottled water, dessert and more, as well as personal care products. In addition to the food basket giveaway, the health department will provide at-home COVID-19 tests.

To receive a food basket, you will need to show proof of veteran’s status. An on-site team member will be available to confirm the status of veterans who do not have identification.

Contact Berrien County Veteran Services at 269.983.7111, ext. 8224 with any questions.

