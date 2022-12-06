Benton Harbor lead line project set to finish under budget

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor city officials say the lead pipe replacement project is coming in at almost $6 million under budget,

That’s according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium. During a commissioners’ meeting on Monday, one of the senior project engineers shared how only $30.6 million has been spent so far. The city has budgeted $36.8 million for the total project.

The extra money is set to be put towards other water systems, including valves and fire hydrants.

The city has 32 lines left to replace.

