Benton Harbor lead line project set to finish under budget

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor city officials say the lead pipe replacement project is coming in at almost $6 million under budget,

That’s according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium. During a commissioners’ meeting on Monday, one of the senior project engineers shared how only $30.6 million has been spent so far. The city has budgeted $36.8 million for the total project.

The extra money is set to be put towards other water systems, including valves and fire hydrants.

The city has 32 lines left to replace.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.