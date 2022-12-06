9 displaced after apartment fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nine people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday morning in South Bend.

The South Bend Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Miami Street around 9:45 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Officials say the building contained four apartments and all of the residents exited the building without any injuries.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

