5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart.

Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.

(WNDU)

Crews also noticed a male lying in the front yard after he suffered injuries while assisting a female who escaped the apartment by jumping out of a second-floor window. They were both taken to the hospital. Officials say everyone else escaped the building unharmed.

Officials say the fire was contained to only one apartment, and it was under control by 12:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross was called to assist those who were displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.