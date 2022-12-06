5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart.

Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.

(WNDU)

Crews also noticed a male lying in the front yard after he suffered injuries while assisting a female who escaped the apartment by jumping out of a second-floor window. They were both taken to the hospital. Officials say everyone else escaped the building unharmed.

Officials say the fire was contained to only one apartment, and it was under control by 12:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross was called to assist those who were displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Police respond to a shooting on N. Adams Street in South Bend.
Man injured in South Bend shooting

Latest News

Indiana to receive $15.7M from settlement with e-cigarette maker JUUL
Michigan Board of State Canvassers approve limited recount of Props 2 & 3
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to...
Ask the Doctor: Chantix safety, fatty livers, chest pain
9 displaced after apartment fire in South Bend