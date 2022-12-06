2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon

Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are facing numerous drug and gun charges after they were arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in South Bend.

A white 2018 Chevrolet was pulled over by Indiana State Police around 1:30 p.m. for a moving violation as it traveled east on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the passenger in the Chevrolet — Ankoma Kirk, 23 of South Bend — was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a firearm without a permit.

Troopers also discovered a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen, 29 pills identified as oxycodone, 43 pills that tested positive for methamphetamine, 123 grams of suspected marijuana, and several grams of suspected synthetic marijuana.

(Indiana State Police)

Kirk was arrested for:

  • Dealing Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug
  • Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Dealing Marijuana
  • Possession of Marijuana

The driver of the Chevrolet — Melanie Garcilazo, 21 of South Bend — was arrested for:

  • Driving While Suspended-Prior
  • Dealing Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Dealing Cocaine of Narcotic Drug
  • Possession of Cocaine of Narcotic Drug
  • Dealing Marijuana
  • Possession of Marijuana

Kirk and Garcilazo were both taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

