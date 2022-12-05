Woman pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn fires

By Carli Luca
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County.

Sherry Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on October 1, 2021 that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The seven other arson counts against Thomas will be dismissed as part of the deal.

RELATED: Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down

This comes after a hearing last week in which Judge Stephen Bowers rejected the plea agreement. On Monday, he said he had since spoken to the prosecuting attorney and defense team to get more information on it.

Thomas is scheduled for sentencing on January 3. Under the agreement, any time she receives will be served on community corrections.

Sherry Thomas
Sherry Thomas(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

In November, Joseph Hershberger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in the same Elkhart County arsons. Hershberger and Thomas still face additional arson charges in Marshall County and Kosciusko County.

Joseph Hershberger
Joseph Hershberger(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

