Waiver hearing held for teen charged in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was only 14 years old when he was charged with a Mishawaka murder last summer.

A hearing was held Monday in juvenile court on a motion to move the case to adult court.

Late last June, a feud on Snapchat escalated into a daylight drive by shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka.

Testimony on Monday indicates that the 14-year-old was one of five people in the passing car, and one of only two who were shooting. The other was allegedly his 17-year-old uncle.

Of the 20 or so total shots fired, police say five hit the house and one hit the chest of a 28-year-old corrections officer at the St. Joseph County Jail, killing Rhema Harris.

Police say Harris was an unintended victim who was at the home at the time visiting a friend.

Police say the 14-year-old was firing a handgun, and that the fatal shot came from his uncle’s rifle. Yet, both teens were charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness in what the law calls accomplice liability.

The defense argued that this is the 14-year old’s first and only referral to the juvenile justice system.

During his last year in junior high his attendance was said to be good, but his grades were failing. The boy was said to have become frustrated at school and began acting out with 13 disciplinary write ups.

The intended victim of the drive by shooting was said to be the granddaughter of the homeowner on Milburn. It’s believed her stepfather’s home was burglarized by the older gunman last February.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka woman dies in Cass County crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing
Police: No evidence of foul play in South Bend suspicious death investigation

Latest News

The Mishawaka Food Pantry reopens after a brief closure.
Mishawaka Food Pantry reopens
One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew...
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to play in Gator Bowl
The John Glenn School Corporation has expressed interest in annexing territory located in...
South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township
The Family Justice Center wants to remind the public about its resources after two...
Domestic abuse victims can seek support at Family Justice Center