Visit Nappanee Challenge underway
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - You can win money and prizes just by completing fun challenges.

It’s all part of the Visit Nappanee Challenge.

Participating downtown businesses are offering fun challenges for guests.

Once you complete a challenge, you’ll post a picture on social media with #NappaneeChallenge, and then tag the business.

You’ll then be entered to win prizes. The grand prize is $1,000, plus two $500 prizes.

The more challenges you complete, the more chances you have to win.

The Visit Nappanee Challenge goes through December 18th.

To view a list of participating businesses, click here.

