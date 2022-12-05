South Bend Record Show holds last event of 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for treble, you found it as The South Bend Record Show holds its final event of 2022.

Vendors from five Midwestern states filled 88 tables with thousands of vinyl records, CDs, memorabilia, and more at the Gillespie Conference Center in South Bend.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., hundreds of people came to talk about music, add to their collection, or find a music lover’s perfect holiday gift.

Event organizers tell 16 News Now they love helping people start and add to their growing collections.

“We have people who come here who have thousands and thousands of records, getting to the point where it’s really hard for them to find something they still need, and we get people who walk in the door for the very first time,” South Bend Record Show Owner & Organizer Jeremy Bonfiglio said. “They just got a turntable. They’re just learning about what it is to have vinyl and how to play it, who are buying their very first records, and everything in between. So, it’s a really wide mix, which makes it a lot of fun.”

The South Bend Record Show has been selling music items and memorabilia in Michiana for over 30 years, and music experts say music sounds best on vinyl.

The South Bend Record Show will be back at the Gillespie Conference Center on February 12, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.