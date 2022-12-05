Pfizer announces $750M expansion of western Michigan plant

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Pfizer has announced a $750 million project toward expanding capacity at the western Michigan pharmaceutical plant where the company first mass produced its COVID-19 vaccine.

Company officials said Monday the project will boost the plant’s manufacturing of sterile injectable medications and could lead to 300 new jobs at the Portage plant near Kalamazoo that now has about 3,000 workers.

Pfizer executive David Breen said the project will help ensure uninterrupted supply for medicines and vaccines, including those based on mRNA technology used in its COVID-19 vaccine.

The plant first started shipping the COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020.

