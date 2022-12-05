One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend and Mishawaka

One person was detained by the South Bend Police Department after a vehicle chase through South...
One person was detained by the South Bend Police Department after a vehicle chase through South Bend and Mishawaka.(KTTC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25 minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka, according to the South Bend Police Department.

South Bend police attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.

Police deployed stop sticks which the driver hit at Main Street and McKinley Avenue, bringing the vehicle to a stop near the Burger King and Town and Country. The driver was then taken into custody by police.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated further as more information becomes known.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka woman dies in Cass County crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing
Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp.
Police investigating suspicious death in South Bend

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Mild Start to the Week
Notre Dame women's basketball team takes down UConn 74-60
Notre Dame dominates UCONN 74-60 in bounce-back effort
Notre Dame will face South Carolina in Gator Bowl 2022
Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman talks Gator Bowl announcement
Mishawaka Food Pantry closes indefinitely
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely