One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend and Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25 minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka, according to the South Bend Police Department.

South Bend police attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.

Police deployed stop sticks which the driver hit at Main Street and McKinley Avenue, bringing the vehicle to a stop near the Burger King and Town and Country. The driver was then taken into custody by police.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated further as more information becomes known.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.