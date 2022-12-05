One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend and Mishawaka
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25 minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka, according to the South Bend Police Department.
South Bend police attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
Police deployed stop sticks which the driver hit at Main Street and McKinley Avenue, bringing the vehicle to a stop near the Burger King and Town and Country. The driver was then taken into custody by police.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated further as more information becomes known.
