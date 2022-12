MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely.

According to a note posted on its door...”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close.

Stay tuned on air and online as this story develops. .

For full list of food banks in our area, visit feedindiana.org/food-pantries.

