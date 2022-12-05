Ironwood to re-open Monday afternoon

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to some good news if you’re tired of making that detour at Ironwood just north of 23.

Ironwood is expected to re-open mid to late afternoon Monday at Douglas Road after months of construction.

County officials say there will be some minor restrictions related to lanes of travel through the winter as a result of the asphalt surface not being placed.

There is a slight lip exposed where the asphalt pavement meets the concrete curb and gutter.

There will be large orange barrels along both east and west edges of Ironwood Road.

Ironwood Road was closed to allow crews to replace the bridge over Juday Creek as well as to accommodate extensive construction on the western portion of Douglas Road.

Something to keep in mind is that in March, Douglas Road will close east of Ironwood for several months while road workers add more lanes, a sidewalk, and replace the Juday Creek bridge.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka woman dies in Cass County crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing
Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp.
Police investigating suspicious death in South Bend

Latest News

Notre Dame women's basketball team takes down UConn 74-60
Notre Dame dominates UCONN 74-60 in bounce-back effort
Notre Dame will face South Carolina in Gator Bowl 2022
Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman talks Gator Bowl announcement
Mishawaka Food Pantry closes indefinitely
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
Irownwood Road, between Cleveland Road and S.R., will re-open to traffic sometime Monday...
Ironwood Road to re-open