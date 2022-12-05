Ironwood to re-open Monday afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to some good news if you’re tired of making that detour at Ironwood just north of 23.

Ironwood is expected to re-open mid to late afternoon Monday at Douglas Road after months of construction.

County officials say there will be some minor restrictions related to lanes of travel through the winter as a result of the asphalt surface not being placed.

There is a slight lip exposed where the asphalt pavement meets the concrete curb and gutter.

There will be large orange barrels along both east and west edges of Ironwood Road.

Ironwood Road was closed to allow crews to replace the bridge over Juday Creek as well as to accommodate extensive construction on the western portion of Douglas Road.

Something to keep in mind is that in March, Douglas Road will close east of Ironwood for several months while road workers add more lanes, a sidewalk, and replace the Juday Creek bridge.

