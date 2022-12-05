Hundreds of families enjoy Christmas at Copshaholm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The History Museum held its annual Christmas at Copshaholm self-guided tours at the Oliver Mansion.

Music from a Steinway Piano echoed throughout the halls as families explored the former home of South Bend businessman J.D. Oliver.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Oliver family moving into their home at 808 West Washington Street, the house they would later name Copshaholm.

There are 31 Christmas trees displayed throughout the 3-story, 38-room mansion, as well as other pieces that tell the history of South Bend.

“Everything in the mansion is original to the home,” Director of Marketing at The History Museum Marilyn Thompson said. “All of the furniture and all of the furnishings, so people who visit us, and that’s the school children and the residents and also tourists. When they walk through the mansion, they see it exactly how it looked when the Oliver Family lived here, so they not only get to see a beautiful home, but they get to experience history because they learn about the home and the family, and about community history, and that’s very special, but especially at this time of year.”

If you missed the Christmas at Copshaholm self-guided tours on Sunday, you’ll get one more opportunity on Dec. 11 from 4-7 p.m. You can also take guided tours every other day of the year except holidays.

The History Museum also offers virtual tours of Copshaholm and other museum features.

Copshaholm was named after the Olivers’ ancestral village in Scotland.

The Oliver Family was famous for the Oliver Farm Equipment Company, and Oliver tractors were manufactured until 1976.

