First Alert Forecast: Mild Start to the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Chilly and breezy to begin the day. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures that will rise into the middle 40s for the afternoon. Along with a light breeze the wind chills will likely remain in the 30s. There is a chance for a few sprinkles or a brief shower this evening. High of 44 degrees. Winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies along with a calm wind will take those temperatures down into the lower 30s. There is a chance for a few light sprinkles or a shower overnight. Most of Michiana remains dry but cold. Low of 32 degrees. Winds Calm.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies throughout the day. Chilly start to the morning before temperatures slowly rise again into the middle 40s. Winds will be very light from the East. This allows the temperatures to feel much better, milder through the day. There are a few sprinkles possible through the afternoon and a few light showers are likely in the evening and overnight hours. High of 44 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds begin to break during the morning, and it turns mild again. Some rays of sunshine and a southerly breeze will help to push temperatures into the upper 40s. Some spots may close in on 50 degrees. This may be the last warm day for a while. Get out and enjoy it if possible! High of 48 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Through the end of the week, temperatures stay mild. Most of the area will see some sunshine but clouds will remain. Highs are likely to drop down into the 30s by next week. Lots of moving pieces in the long term but it does appear that chances for wintery weather will return to the area by next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, December 4th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 39

Sunday’s Low: 17

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

