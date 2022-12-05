BOWL-BOUND: Notre Dame invited to Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Later, gator!

The next time we see the Fighting Irish football team take the field, it’ll be in Jacksonville, Florida against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Bowl game announcements rolled out on Sunday, including this year’s College Football Playoff which will feature Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State.

But for the Irish, the focus now turns their SEC opponent to close the year. This will be just the fifth time in the two programs’ histories that they’ve faced each other, and the first matchup since 1984.

Present-day, the Irish finished their first full regular season under head coach Marcus Freeman with an 8-4 record. Freeman took over the Irish coaching job prior to last season’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.