Big bounce back from Irish as they dominate UCONN, 74-60

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles celebrates as she walks off the court after an NCAA college...
Notre Dame's Olivia Miles celebrates as she walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team recovered from a buzzer-beater loss to Maryland earlier in the week, and responded Sunday with a dominating win over powerhouse UCONN, 74-60.

Olivia Miles -- one of the country’s premier facilitators -- chose to show off her scoring prowess instead in this one -- leading the team with 21 points. She also contributed 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Irish were red-hot from the field in the first-half, building a double-digit lead by the halftime break. They were also stout on defense, forcing the Huskies to shoot under 39% from the field for the game.

Notre Dame will now hit the road for a one-game stint away from home, taking on Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania. They’ll return home on Saturday, December 10th to play Merrimack College.

