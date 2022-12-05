Big bounce back from Irish as they dominate UCONN, 74-60

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team recovered from a buzzer-beater loss to Maryland earlier in the week, and responded Sunday with a dominating win over powerhouse UCONN, 74-60.

Olivia Miles -- one of the country’s premier facilitators -- chose to show off her scoring prowess instead in this one -- leading the team with 21 points. She also contributed 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Irish were red-hot from the field in the first-half, building a double-digit lead by the halftime break. They were also stout on defense, forcing the Huskies to shoot under 39% from the field for the game.

Notre Dame will now hit the road for a one-game stint away from home, taking on Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania. They’ll return home on Saturday, December 10th to play Merrimack College.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.