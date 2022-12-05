2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!

Billy Bones is about a year old. Sarah says he is very snuggly and calm. He also loves treats, so he will pull out all the tricks and puppy eyes” to get them!

Billy Bones has been at the shelter since October, so he is looking for a new home for the holidays. To find out more about him, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Billy Bones or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka woman dies in Cass County crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp.
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka

Latest News

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and...
2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame
2nd Chance Pet: Wednesday
2nd Chance Pet: Wednesday
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Demi Sue!
2nd Chance Pet: Demi Sue
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens...
2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland