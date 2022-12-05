2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!

Billy Bones is about a year old. Sarah says he is very snuggly and calm. He also loves treats, so he will pull out all the tricks and puppy eyes” to get them!

Billy Bones has been at the shelter since October, so he is looking for a new home for the holidays. To find out more about him, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Billy Bones or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

