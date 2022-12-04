Sunday Morning Spotlight: Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard area stopped by the studio for the Sunday Morning Spotlight.

While they’re not open just yet, they’ve been busy all off-season making improvements and renovations for the 2022-23 season.

Once we get some consistent cold temperatures, they’ll put some of their new snow-making machines into gear.

It’s their 54th season inviting skiers and snowboarders back to Swiss Valley. There are even plenty of things to do for those who aren’t hitting the slopes.

“We have a full cafeteria with great food options and we’ve got a chalet with a fireplace lounge. We have a ski shop that you can do some shopping in and maybe buy some gifts for those on your list. We have all kinds of things. We have places to watch skiers. You can sit in the lounge and enjoy the slopes, a nice drink, or a meal,” said Swiss Valley GM Mike Panich.

Swiss Valley hasn’t officially announced when opening day will be yet, but we’ll be the first to tell you right here on 16 News Now.

